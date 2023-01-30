Original Wednesday Addams actress Lisa Loring has passed away at age 64.

Loring, who starred on “The Addams Family” from 1964-1966 for 64 episodes, died on Saturday after suffering a stroke.

Her daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, said: “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Variety reported.

“The Addams Family” cast in costume. Standing (L-R): Jackie Coogan (1914 – 1984), John Astin, Blossom Rock, and Ted Cassidy. Sitting (L-R): Lisa Loring, Carolyn Jones, and Ken Weatherwax. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Loring’s friend Laurie Jacobson also shared on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days.

“Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts, always as Wednesday Addams.

“Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humour, affection and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl… you were a ton of fun.”

Celebrity medium Bonnie Vent added, “So sad to share the news that Lisa Loring has passed. See below for more information. I worked with Lisa and the rest of the cast of: ‘The Addams Family’ on the DVD release of the original show. Those are great memories.”

Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on “The Munsters”, also shared on Facebook, “Very sorry to hear of my dear friend Lisa Loring’s passing. We were very close and worked together often. I know she was very weak. I was in her company just a few weeks ago. Godspeed my friend.”

Over the years, Loring has also starred in the likes of “The Girl from U.N.C.L.E.”, “Fantasy Island” and “Doctor Spine”.