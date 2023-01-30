Ryan Reynolds the owner of Wrexham looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Wrexham and Sheffield United at Racecourse Ground on January 29, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively love poking fun at one another on social media.

Reynolds was pictured at his team Wrexham FC’s FA Cup match against Sheffield United on Sunday alongside his daughter James, 8.

The Canadian actor, who owns the club with Rob McElhenney, definitely got stuck in to the match, which ended up being a 3-3 draw, with his facial reactions revealing just how excited he was to be there.

Ryan Reynolds, the co chairman of Wrexham, celebrates as his side score a goal to make it 3-2 during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Wrexham and Sheffield United at Racecourse Ground on January 29, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Reynolds’ wife Lively even made a special purchase to mark the occasion.

Posting a screen grab on her Instagram Story, the “Gossip Girl” actress wrote, “I bought espnt today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it. X

“If you’re not watching this insane @wrexham afc game right now you’re missing out on these vibes. They’ re playing a team 3 leagues higher. And currently winning. Life makes no sense.”

Credit: Instagram/Blake Lively

Reynolds then shared an array of pics on social media, writing: “When @RMcElhenney and I got into this it all felt so impossible.

“But impossible is @Wrexham_AFC’s favourite colour. That was one of the most exciting things I’ve EVER seen. Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚔️”

Reynolds and McElhenney bought the North Wales club in February 2021.

Formed in 1864, Wrexham A.F.C. is the third oldest professional football team in the world.