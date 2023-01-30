Meghan Trainor is making her dreams come true.

On Monday, the “All About That Bass” singer revealed in a post on Instagram that she is pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Daryl Sabara.

In the post, Trainor shared a photo of herself posing with images from her ultrasound.

Talking to People about the big news, Trainor said, “What a blessing. I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.’ I’m halfway there — I want four kids!”

The 29-year-old also talked about how she and Sabara will share the news with their son Riley, who was born in February 2021, that he will be having a new sibling.

“We try to tell him, ‘There’s a baby in the belly,’ but then he points to his belly now and is like, ‘Baby.’ And we’re like, ‘Oh no, it’s not in yours — it’s in Mama’s belly!'” she said.

Trainor also revealed how she managed to keep the news a secret until her big announcement, four months into the pregnancy.

“Hoodies, babe! I wrote a smash that says, ‘Even with me hoodie on…'” she said, referencing her hit single “Made You Look.”

“I only wear hoodies,” she explained. “And everyone’s like, ‘You’re not even showing, you’re so small.’ I’m like, ‘Well, you can’t see me!’ For real.”

Trainor also appeared on the “Today” show Monday morning to talk about her second pregnancy.

“We were thinking about who do I tell first, and I was like, I told Hoda since I was 19 going to the ‘Today’ show (that) I will have the most babies in the world,” she said. “It finally happened, and we’re so excited.”

On April 25, Trainor will also be releasing her first book, Dear Future Mama, all about her experience going through her first pregnancy.

“When I was pregnant, I felt very alone,” Trainor said on “Today”. “It was also COVID times so I didn’t have any friends that were pregnant with me, and I just remember being like, I don’t want anyone else to feel like that. So now I can be your future bestie and I can help you and tell you all my TMI details of my pregnancy and how crazy it was.”

The book, whose full title is Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and New Motherhood, is described as “a heartfelt and humorous guide for expectant mamas and their partners inspired by Meghan’s own journey into motherhood,” and “offers expert insights from Meghan’s own personal trainer, registered dietitian, husband, and ob-gyn.”