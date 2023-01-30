Click to share this via email

The 2023 Grammys just added an exciting new addition to their lineup.

Harry Styles is set to take the stage to perform at the upcoming ceremony, with the news being announced during Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

Styles also shared the CBS teaser that aired on Instagram, which, unsurprisingly, got fans excited.

One person gushed, “Ok so I’m gonna cry,” as a second shared, “CANNOT WAIT TO SEE HIS OUTFIT FOR THIS ONE IT’S GONNA SLAY YOU JUST KNOW.”

A third added, “Come on Harry we want to see you win those Grammys.”

The musician is nominated for six Grammy awards this year; Record of the Year (“As It Was”), Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Song of the Year (“As It Was”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“As It Was”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House) and Best Music Video (“As It Was”).

Styles will be joining previously announced performers including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo and Sam Smith.

The 2023 Grammys will broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.