Jason Momoa isn’t saying goodbye to Aquaman just yet.

This month, the actor sat down with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, where he debuted his new documentary “Deep Rising” and talked about his place int he DC Universe.

“The beautiful thing (about “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”) is me and my partner wrote the first treatment for it and it was about a 55-page treatment, and a lot of it has to deal with me talking to the U.N. about what’s happening with the melting ice caps,” Momoa said of the upcoming sequel. “There’s no far-off galaxy coming to destroy us or aliens from another place. It’s us ruining our planet. We need to get it together and save our home.”

But amid changes at DC Studios, Momoa had a meeting with new heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, where they discussed his future with the franchise.

“I’ll always be Aquaman. Ain’t anyone coming in there and taking shit. There might be some other characters, too. I can play other things, too. I can be funny and savage and charming.”

It has been rumoured that Momoa may continue on with DC, but playing the role of anti-hero Lobo, though Momoa did not confirm those rumours.

In the meantime, the actor is focused on “Deep Rising”, which he narrates, exploring the deepest depths of the ocean, which is under threat from climate change and more.

“Listen, I never thought in a million years that people would be using my voice,” Momoa said. “It’s wonderful and I just want to shine a light on films like this.”