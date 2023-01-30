Click to share this via email

The new trailer for “Murder Mystery 2” is finally here.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back as Audrey and Nick Spitz in the upcoming sequel.

As the pair get invited on another lavish trip before disaster strikes yet again, Aniston asks: “Do you remember what happened last time we were on a getaway?”

Sandler’s character responds, “Yeah, some people died,” as Aniston says, “Not some… a lot of people.”

Sandler questions, “You think five people dying is a lot?”

A synopsis for the eagerly anticipated movie reads, “Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island.”

It continues, “But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect.

“‘Murder Mystery 2’ sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful… and their long-awaited trip to Paris. The film is directed by Jeremy Garelick and also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani, and Dany Boon.”

Aniston re-posted the teaser, alongside the caption: “We’re baa-aack…..March 31!! @netflixfilm 🌺🇫🇷🏝️🪓🥐❤️”

“Murder Mystery 2” launches on Netflix March 31.