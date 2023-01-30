Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may have departed from ABC, but they’re sticking close to each other.

The couple affectionately embraced each other on a sidewalk in Los Angeles just a few hours after ABC announced that the former anchors would be exiting from the network on Friday, Jan. 27.

Robach, 49, wrapped her arms tightly around Holmes, 43, as he let out a smile and locked his arms around her waist the same day their ABC deals were “signed, executed and done.”

The anchors-turned-lovers kept their appearances casual during the outing, with Robach sporting a simple grey sweater and high-waisted white jeans, while Holmes was all smiles in a black hoodie and dark wash jeans, which he accompanied with black sneakers and an Apple watch.

Their exit comes after ABC announced that an investigation into their relationship had concluded: “It’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.”

“We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions,” a spokesperson for ABC added in a released statement. “A decision for new co-hosts (of “GMA3“ and “20/20“) will come later.”