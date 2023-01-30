Click to share this via email

Mario is facing off against a classic foe.

Of the weekend, a new teaser dropped for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, with everyone’s favourite plumber going head-to-head against none other than Donkey Kong.

The teaser is the first time fans are getting to hear Seth Rogen’s voice as the iconic barrel-throwing gorilla.

Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, gets a swift beating, but he manages to get to a power up box, only to end up in a yellow kitty costume, breaking out his new claws and saying, “Meow.”

“You got the cat box,” Kong laughs, before saying, “Now you die.”

The upcoming Nintendo video game adaptation also stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” opens April 7, 2023 in theatres.