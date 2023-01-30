It appears that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are on good terms again after the pair were spotted sharing a hug over the weekend. In new pics of the former couple, the Ted Lasso star is seen embracing Wilde after leaving a meeting together in Hollywood on Friday.

The pair kept things casual, with Wilde dressed in a yellow sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers, while Sudeikis wore an off-white hoodie, dark blue pants and a matching blue baseball cap. Wilde, 38 and Sudeikis, 47, were seen chatting before saying their goodbyes, and things looked friendly between the two. Wilde made her way to her car with Sudeikis putting his arm around the actress-director as she held her keys in her hand.

The new photos of the pair, who share son Otis, 8, and daughter, Daisy, 6, come just months after Wilde and Harry Styles ended their nearly two-year-long romance. The headline-making relationship served as a source of contention for Sudeikis and Wilde, who split in 2020 after a seven-year engagement.

“Olivia has been focusing all her energy on her kids and family since her split with Harry, and now that they’re broken up, it’s been easier for Jason and Olivia to get along,” a source tells ET. “Jason has been trying to be supportive of Olivia and a good co-parent during this transition. Things between Jason and Olivia are cordial and going well.”

Wilde appeared to be in good spirits Friday despite a source telling ET last month that the Don’t Worry Darling director-actress “is still pretty hurt by her breakup with Harry,” which took place in November.

The source added, “Olivia and Harry had a lot of love for each other and had a great time together, so it’s been an adjustment for her.”

As for Styles, the source said, “Harry is doing his own thing and focusing on work and his friends. He isn’t too broken up about their split.”

For her part, the source noted that Wilde is focusing on her kids and co-parenting with Sudeikis.

“She is putting her energy into her kids and family,” the source said at the time. “Things between Olivia and Jason are manageable and she’s doing her best to co-parent with him in a healthy way. She isn’t rushing to date anyone again right now.”

What a difference a few months can make! In August, Wilde slammed Sudeikis for publicly serving her legal papers on stage during her appearance at CinemaCon.

“I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing,” she told Variety. “To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted.”

“But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me,” she continued. “I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

In September, she also addressed rumors that she left Sudeikis for Styles.

“The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told Vanity Fair. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.”