Did you know Natasha Lyonne turned down “American Pie” not once but several times? The actress finally revealed the reason on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Before deciding to accept the invitation, Lyonne disclosed that she had been invited to join the cast of “American Pie” multiple times. She revealed that she wasn’t exactly able to relate to the film’s pupils’ goal to become virgins, though. She informed Barrymore that “it already happened” for her.

“I think I just sort of saw it on paper and I didn’t identify with this sort of like, very white, very normal high school experience. Kinda like, ‘Oh! We’re gonna lose our virginity!’ I was like, ‘Honey, it already happened,’” Lyonne told on the show. “I just don’t think I understood the movie. And then they gave me money and I began to understand.”

.@nlyonne reveals why she turned down American Pie several times before agreeing to do the movie. pic.twitter.com/UrpiZzGFz1 — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) January 30, 2023

Barrymore and Lyonne also discussed Lyonne’s “American Pie” co-star Eddie Kaye Thomas and Barrymore also revealed that she had a crush on the actor.

Lyonne is best known for portraying Jessica in the “American Pie” film series (1999–2012). She is also well-known for her role as Nicky Nichols in the comedy-drama “Orange Is the New Black” on Netflix, for which she was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress.