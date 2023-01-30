Click to share this via email

Drake, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz turned Miami’s Club LIV into an unexpected Young Money concert on Sunday night.

On Jan. 29, Lil Wayne, Drake, and 2 Chainz all wielded their talents on stage to celebrate the birthday of DJ Stevie J.

Drake was already in high spirits after earning a big payday while betting on the Philadelphia Eagles during Sunday night’s football game.

Drake’s Instagram story — Photo: champagnepapi/Instagram

The 36-year-old Canadian rapper’s excitement was palpable as he joined Wayne during his performance of “Steady Mobbin” and 2 Chainz during “Watch Out”.

Lil Wayne hosted the event and earned strong applause during a lively rendition of his hit classic, “A Milli”.

The popular Miami hotspot was thrown for a complete loop when Drake continued to perform with his Young Money alum to the welcomed embrace of the audience.

Drake and Wayne set the crowd ablaze when they joined forces to perform their notorious track “The Motto” together before Drake segued into a solo performance of “Rich Flex”, from his latest release “Her Loss”.