Tim Allen is setting the record straight on his time filming “Home Improvement”.

After Pamela Anderson claimed the actor “flashed her” at the age of 23 in her upcoming memoir Love, Pamela, Allen is refuting the claim.

“She was a great co-worker, I’ll tell you that. She’s a fun girl,” he said of his previous co-star to DailyMail. “Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way. All of us at Disney/ABC, really.”

Despite his lack of trust in her memory, he reiterated that she was “a good girl.”

When asked by the outlet whether he had a good memory, he responded, “Yes”.

This isn’t the first time Allen has addressed the claims.

In the Variety article where Anderson elaborated on her accusation, revealing she wasn’t upset about the incident and saw it as part of his comedy, the “Home Improvement” star denied it happened.

“No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” he said at the time.

Anderson starred on the award-winning show as Lisa the Tool Girl for two seasons before departing for her iconic role in “Baywatch”, which would launch her into global fame.