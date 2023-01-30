Hilaria Baldwin is breaking her silence on the charges against her husband.

On the latest episode of her podcast “Witches Anonymous”, the mother of seven thanked fans for their support after Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Charles against the actor were announced earlier this month in the case of death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” in October 2021.

“It’s been an emotional time for my family and I do so want to express to you how grateful I am for your support and your kindness and your reason,” Hilaria said. “Quite honestly, without it, we would crumble. So, thank you so much for being our rock right now because I don’t feel so strong.”

She added, “Parenting through challenging times and how to take care of not only your kids but yourself during them.”

In the episode, Hilaria spoke with Dr. Hillary Gilder and co-host Michelle Campbell Mason about parenting through those difficult moments.

“Kids are sponges and certain conversations are not always age-appropriate; we cannot deny that they don’t feel the energy and pick up on certain things in the family,” Hilaria said, adding that as a parent, she would love for “everything to be sunshine and rainbows all the time” for her kids.

She spoke later in the podcast about the necessity of “seeing humanity in other people and understanding that they may be going through something as well, and so being kind, being patient and being good friends to as many people as we can.”

At the end of the episode, Hilaria once again thanked listeners “for all of your kindness and support.”

Alec is being charged alongside armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice,” the actor’s lawyer said in a statement. “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds.”

The attorney added, “We will fight these charges, and we will win,”