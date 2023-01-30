Click to share this via email

“You can’t run from your past.”

The “Creed III” movie poster for Michael B. Jordan’s debut as a director has been unveiled. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 3, 2023.

A new poster for 'CREED III' has been released. pic.twitter.com/2i0mfgkYdL — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) January 30, 2023

In addition to serving as the film’s lead, Michael B. Jordan will make his official feature-length directing debut with “Creed III.”

Tessa Thompson returns as Bianca Taylor, Phylicia Rashad plays Mary Anne Creed, Wood Harris plays Tony Evers, Florian Munteanu plays Viktor Drago, and Jonathan Majors makes his franchise debut as Damian Anderson.

In a recent visit on “The Tonight Show” Starring Jimmy Fallon, Michael B. Jordan spoke candidly about his experiences playing in and directing the movie, as well as the typical difficulties he encountered, particularly during the boxing scenes.

The upcoming movie is the third instalment in the “Creed” series. The preceding motion pictures came out in 2015 and 2018.