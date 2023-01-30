Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third baby together.

The pair, who are already parents to daughters Gio, 4, and Dusty, 6, are yet to share the exciting news on social media, but a source confirmed it to ET.

Behati has been keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy journey, with her taking to Instagram a few weeks ago to post a photo of herself in a bikini showing off her baby bump.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, confirmed they were expecting baby No. 3 back in September.

READ MORE: Behati Prinsloo Showcases Her Growing Baby Bump In Nude Selfie

Not long after the announcement, Levine was embroiled in a cheating scandal after Instagram model Sumner Stroh accused him of having an affair with her, revealing his alleged messages.

During an interview with ET back in November, Prinsloo shared her thoughts about potentially expanding her family.

“We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it,” she shared.

READ MORE: Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With Baby Bump Photo Shoot

“You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows? We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there’s no limits to it,” Prinsloo added.

“I think it’s just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing [Dusty and Gio] together, I’m like, ‘Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,’ because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don’t know. Never say never,” she said.