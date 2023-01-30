Click to share this via email

Save the dates for the crazy hip-hop music festival Rolling Loud Thailand.

Your favorite stars Cardi B, Chris Brown and Travis Scott have been named the headliners respectively for the three-day festival on a gorgeous beachside location.

With artists including American rapper Soulja Boy, South Korean singer-songwriter Bibi (known for her single “Weekend”), UrboyTJ, and F.Hero, Cardi B will take the lead on the opening day. Along with fellow Americans Fat Joe and Rick Ross, Chris Brown will dominate the second day, while Twopee Southside and Youngohm will represent Thailand. Offset, Jay Park, and Travis Scott, three more American rappers, will lead the third day.

Cardi B, Chris Brown and Travis Scott will headline Rolling Loud Thailand in April. pic.twitter.com/bw8xVZm6qN — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 28, 2023

On April 13–15, 2023, Rolling Loud Thailand makes its debut at Legend Siam in Pattaya.