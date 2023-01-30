Dave Bautista will not be the next Bane in the “Batman” movieverse.

Bautista described his determination in April 2021 to play the Batman villain when he met with Warner Bros. at JusticeCon in April 2021.

“I’m not kidding. They were a little like, ‘Woah, we’re not even casting Bane.’ I was like ‘I don’t care, I’m playing him.'”

Bautista may have thought that the door of opportunity was more open now that his “Guardians of the Galaxy” director, James Gunn, is in charge of DC Studios.

However, in a new interview with Insider, Bautista explained how they’re “starting from scratch” in a “younger” direction which won’t include the 54-year-old actor.

“I have had conversations with James about that,” Bautista began. “But I think the direction he’s leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he’s starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that.”

The “Glass Onion” star seemed to accept Gunn’s decision to opt for a different star for the role.

“I think for the DC Universe to be revived, you need to start from scratch, and I think you need to start with younger actors. You need to start to plan for the next 15 years, and I just don’t think you can do that with me. And I understand that.”

Bautista continued his statement on an understanding note.

“I have to say that I appreciate that because I don’t want to play a character that I can’t bring justice to it. I don’t think at this point in my career that I can bring justice to Bane anymore.”

Tom Hardy was the last to play Bane in the Christopher Nolan-directed “The Dark Knight Rises” in 2012.