Zachary Levi is saying goodbye to his dad.

In a post Sunday on Instagram, the “Shazam!” star shared the sad news that his father Darrell had passed away a few days earlier after a battle with cancer.

READ MORE: Zachary Levi Responds To Rumours He’s Been Axed As Shazam Amid DC Universe Shakeup

“Though he fought valiantly until the end, my pop passed away peacefully a few days ago, surrounded by friends and family,” Levi wrote.

“Watching anyone slowly die of cancer is one of the worst experiences I can attest to,” the actor continued. “But knowing that he’s no longer trapped in his decaying body, and now singing karaoke in heaven, gives me so much peace and joy.”

He went on to thank fans for their prayers and support throughout his father’s ordeal.

Levi had been sharing updates about his father’s medical condition on Instagram in recent months, including as he headed in for surgery in November.

At the time, surgeons were able to remove 90 per cent of the cancer in Darrell’s body, and had hoped that drug treatments would help send the cancer into remission.

READ MORE: Zachary Levi Opens Up About ‘Complete Mental Breakdown’ And ‘Life-Saving Therapy’

Upon the news of his father’s death, Levi received an outpouring of love from fans, friends and celebrities.

“Sending you and your family all my love, Zac,” his “Tangled” co-star Mandy Moore wrote in an Instagram comment.

“Holding you so tightly friend ❤️,” said Lucy Liu, while Matt Bomer added, “I’m so sorry to hear this. Love you Zach- my condolences to you and your family.”