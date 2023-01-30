Click to share this via email

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s romance is heating up.

The son of Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy took to Instagram to show off his and Pippen’s secret handshake.

They finished off the hand movements with a kiss in the clip, with Jordan, 32, captioning it: “Twistin’ up my fingers for my twin🤝✨”

The pair have been spotted looking loved-up for months, despite previously insisting they were “just friends.”

A source recently told People that Pippen, 48, “really likes Marcus a lot.”

The reality TV star had reportedly wanted to “keep the relationship private, but she realized it’s hard being in the public eye so she posted,” the source added, referencing a recent Instagram photo of the lovebirds.

“They are definitely into each other,” the source continued.

Pippen was married to Scottie Pippen from 1997-2021 after splitting in 2018. He was teammates with Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls in the ’90s, but the pair have since had a falling out.