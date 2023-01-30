Julia Fox doesn’t understand the fuss over her apartment.

After the apartment tour of her NYC home went viral on TikTok, the actress addressed the reaction in a new video.

Many comments were surprised at how down-to-earth her home was, including one commenter who wrote, “Isn’t she worth like 30 million dollars”.

Responding to the comment, Fox debunked the claim, calling the amount excessive for one person.

“I really wasn’t expecting my apartment tour to go so viral and people are freaking out over it. I just want you guys to know that like, first of all, I’m not worth $30 million, not even close,” she began. “And second of all, I don’t give a f—, I don’t need $30 million, what does one person need $30 million for? I’ve survived on a lot less and I’m doing just fine.”

As for her apartment choice, the “Uncut Gems” star said it was in large part her 2-year-old son’s benefit.

“It’s really not that deep. This just happens to be the apartment where I took my son home from the hospital to, so it’s his home,” she continued. “It really is Valentino’s apartment. It’s like a sentimental thing. That’s kind of why I’m like, even though I could probably afford a bigger place – probably, because I am in New York, after all – it’s about having that sense of normalcy for Valentino.”

“I don’t want him to grow up and be like a f—ing prick, you know what I mean? I want him to be in touch with the f—ing real world, because I grew up in the real world, believe it or not,” she said. “I just want my son to have the same.”

The actress added that the illusion of wealth given by her designer clothing for events wasn’t even accurate.

“Jesus Christ, come on people. Most of the clothes I wear are like young designers starting out, to be honest,” she added.

Finally, she left fans with some advice: “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, all those celebrity net worth things are complete BS.”