Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers attend their Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honouring The Jonas Brothers on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

The Jonas Brothers have arrived.

The dynamic music trio comprised of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas arrived on 7060 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles to receive their star for the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 30.

The entire Jonas family joined the brothers on their big day. Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas, Joe’s wife Sophie Turner and Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra cheered for the trio along with parents Denise and Kevin Jonas Sr and their younger brother Frankie.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: (L-R) Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and (front) Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. () — Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kevin was the first to speak and he thanked his fans and family for their support described them as “the driving force.” He ended with a chuckle, “Also to Joe and Nick, couldn’t have done it without you.”

Joe spoke next and thanked his “biggest cheerleaders” — his parents and “his partner in crime” — Sophie Turner. Turning to his brothers, Joe said: “This has been an amazing ride.”

Nick Jonas was next. Addressing Priyanka Chopra, he said: “You are my calm and crazy and I love being married to you. To my daughter Malti Marie (amid ‘awws’ from the audience), I can’t wait to come back here in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

Nick Jonas saved the best for the last and announced that their new album is out on May 5. “And we cannot wait to see you on our tour later this year,” he concluded as the audience cheered.

Watch the event below.

The Jonas Brothers had earlier shared the news with fans and said, “Such an honor to be getting a star on the @hwdwalkoffame! We can’t thank you all enough for the endless support.”

The Jonas Brothers first gained notoriety through their Disney Channel appearances, and as a result of their main parts in the 2007 film “Camp Rock” and its 2010 sequel “Camp Rock 2” as well as their own series Jonas, they soon became some of the network’s most well-known performers.

The band split in 2013 however they re-banded in 2019 and came up with the hit track “Sucker” which featured Kevin, Joe and Nick with along with Danielle, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra.