Jaafar Jackson is set to star as Michael Jackson in Lionsgate’s upcoming biopic “Michael”.

The 26-year-old will be playing his uncle in the project, which “will give audiences the never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop.”

“Michael”, which is being directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, is set to “explore all aspects of Michael’s life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.”

Jaafar is Jermaine Jackson’s second youngest son.

Michael’s mother Katherine shared of the casting news, “Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

Producer King added, “I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael.

“It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role. I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson.”

Director Fuqua continued, “It’s incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life.

“There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera.”

Jermaine Jackson shares Jaafar with his ex-wife Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza.

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009 at age 50.