Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett in "The Last of Us".

Warning: spoilers for episode 3 of “The Last of Us”.

The latest episode of “The Last of Us” is trending on social media as fans are calling it “one of the best episodes” in television history for its “exquisite” depiction of gay romance.

Viewers are praising the “touching” and “gut-wrenching” storyline between two new characters — Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) — who were just introduced in episode 3, titled “Long Long Time”.

During the episode, the pair fall in love after the zombie outbreak leads closeted Bill to take in traveler Frank. They remain together for all their lives until their deaths, which ultimately moved viewers to tears.

Emotional fans immediately took to Twitter to applaud the series, based on the beloved video game of the same name, for capturing a “beautiful” gay love story through a positive lens, with many reciting Bill’s romantic line: “I’m old. I’m satisfied. And you were my purpose.”

bill and frank's story was the heart of episode 3 😭 #thelastofus pic.twitter.com/CumLtzdq3j — keedy ☁︎ (@krasinskihaze) January 30, 2023

genuinely how am i supposed to get anything done today when #thelastofus introduced one of the most beautiful queer love stories of our time and then ripped it away and stomped on my heart all within the same hour of television? pic.twitter.com/hJigSjBVNh — willow the wise (@sapphicjopper) January 30, 2023

Okay. The Last of Us episode 3 will probably go down in history as one of the greatest episodes of TV ever made. Holy shit. pic.twitter.com/DZc2OXVbWy — Mark Medina (@Mark_Medina) January 30, 2023

The Last of us writers making the show sadder than the game and not warning us pic.twitter.com/b0Ikm2EvMG — Nova_Grave (@GraveNova) January 30, 2023

the last of us writers were like “hey joel needs a car. what if we write the most touching and heartbreaking hour of television in the world” — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) January 30, 2023

Still reflecting on @TheLastofUsHBO. ep 3. This episode has burrowed into my heart because it was a reminder that we LGBTQ+ people are survivors. Faced with a plague… our community being decimated, with no resources or support, we survive. A beautiful reminder. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/lStVn4R9yR — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) January 30, 2023

Tuned into the last of us Episode 3 expecting zombies… got depression instead 😭

pic.twitter.com/Vs7jzQSU72 — ✢ (@Woah_Suga) January 30, 2023

Episode 3 of TLOU is not only exquisitely written and executed world-building & emotional heavy lifting for the arc of the show & its protagonists – it also doing us the service of weeding out the toxic fans who will be the people I’ll be fighting during season 2. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/ZNnmwyZzCT — Emily | Film Reviews (@moviemija) January 30, 2023

Last night’s #TheLastOfUs was one of the best hours of television I’ve ever seen… just perfect. pic.twitter.com/eCSjlv9haS — Jayson (@rangerjayfilm) January 30, 2023

All of Twitter discussing the most gut-wrenching and beautiful episode of television, while trying not to cry thinking about it. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/X80jLGC6rx — Beth Kuban (@TheBethKuban) January 30, 2023

TLOU episode three was without a doubt one of if not the best piece of television I have ever watched. Fucking masterpiece, had me bawling my eyes out.#TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/oZYxp0Hrix — Kinksugi (@_Kinksugi_) January 30, 2023

the director said “take 5!” but Nick and Murray heard “change lives” and just broke my soul into a million pieces #THeLastofUs pic.twitter.com/wYargyf5hi — darcie blu (@darcieblu18) January 30, 2023

How tf am I supposed to move on??? #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/M80Hf1fYJJ — 𝙇 𝙞 𝙯 (@Reyloryn) January 30, 2023

Twitter users are also praising both Offerman and Bartlett’s award-worthy performances.

I know only one of them can win, but Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett both deserve Emmys for their performances in episode 3 of The Last of Us #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/SxbbaKdMYY — Pineapple Slice 🍍 (@bashful_michael) January 30, 2023

We can go ahead and give out awards right now. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/RMtDuLlk0j — Chelsea Parisio (@LewisChelsea21) January 30, 2023

I don't know how they do it but each episode of #TheLastOfUs keeps getting better and better. I see nominations for various awards in the future I guarantee it. — Eddie (@LoveIsLucifer) January 30, 2023

The buzzworthy episode comes just three days after HBO renewed “The Last of Us” for a second season.