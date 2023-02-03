It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – February 3rd, 2023
Shania Twain – “Best Friend”, plus Queen Of Me (ALBUM)
Raye – “Ice Cream Man”, plus My 21st Century Blues (ALBUM)
Ellie Goulding – “Like A Saviour”
MOD SUN and Avril Lavigne – “Shelter”
Anne-Marie – “Sad Bitch”
Morgan Wallen – “Last Night”
New Music Videos:
Lizzo – “Special”
Ice Spice – “In Ha Mood”
Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include JP Saxe and Camilo – “Moderación”. Jonas Blue & Felix Jaehn – “Weekends”, DVBBS & Wiz Khalifa – “Sh Sh Sh (Hit That)”, Lily Kincade – “3 Months”, Alex Angelo – “Checking In”, Jonathan Roy – ‘I Wanna Feel Love”, Sacha & Tyler Shaw – “Confident”, Peach PRC – “Perfect For You”,
Keep On Your Radar:
Rebecca Black – Let Her Burn (ALBUM)
Rebecca Black’s debut album, Let Her Burn is set for release on February 9, 2023.
Paramore – This Is Why (ALBUM)
Paramore’s This Is Why album I set for release on Feb 10, 2023.
Adam Lambert – High Drama (ALBUM)
Adam Lambert’s upcoming new album, High Drama is set for release on February 24, 2023.
Gracie Abrams – Good Riddance (ALBUM)
Gracie Abram’s debut album Good Riddance is set for release of February 24, 2023.
Chlöe Bailey – In Pieces (ALBUM)
Chlöe Bailey’s highly anticipated debut album, In Pieces is expected to drop sometime March 2023.
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (ALBUM)
Miley Cyrus makes her grand return with her new album, Endless Summer Vacation out on March 10, 2023.
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (ALBUM)
Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has a March 10, 2023 release date.
Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)
Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on March 24, 2023.
Fall Out Boy – So Much (For) Stardust (ALBUM)
Fall Out Boy’s new album, So Much (For) Stardust, will be released on March 24, 2023.
Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)
The Jonas Brothers’ new project, The Album is set for release on May 5, 2023.
Valley – Lost In Translation
Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.