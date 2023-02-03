Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Shania Twain, Raye, Ellie Goulding & more drop new music on this new music Friday.

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – February 3rd, 2023

Shania Twain – “Best Friend”, plus Queen Of Me (ALBUM)

Raye – “Ice Cream Man”, plus My 21st Century Blues (ALBUM)

Ellie Goulding – “Like A Saviour”

MOD SUN and Avril Lavigne – “Shelter”

Anne-Marie – “Sad Bitch”

Morgan Wallen – “Last Night”

New Music Videos:

Lizzo – “Special”

Ice Spice – “In Ha Mood”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include JP Saxe and Camilo – “Moderación”. Jonas Blue & Felix Jaehn – “Weekends”, DVBBS & Wiz Khalifa – “Sh Sh Sh (Hit That)”, Lily Kincade – “3 Months”, Alex Angelo – “Checking In”, Jonathan Roy – ‘I Wanna Feel Love”, Sacha & Tyler Shaw – “Confident”, Peach PRC – “Perfect For You”,

Keep On Your Radar:

Rebecca Black – Let Her Burn (ALBUM)

Rebecca Black’s debut album, Let Her Burn is set for release on February 9, 2023.

Paramore – This Is Why (ALBUM)

Paramore’s This Is Why album I set for release on Feb 10, 2023.

Adam Lambert – High Drama (ALBUM)

Adam Lambert’s upcoming new album, High Drama is set for release on February 24, 2023.

Gracie Abrams – Good Riddance (ALBUM)

Gracie Abram’s debut album Good Riddance is set for release of February 24, 2023.

Chlöe Bailey – In Pieces (ALBUM)

Chlöe Bailey’s highly anticipated debut album, In Pieces is expected to drop sometime March 2023.

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (ALBUM)

Miley Cyrus makes her grand return with her new album, Endless Summer Vacation out on March 10, 2023.

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (ALBUM)

Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has a March 10, 2023 release date.

Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)

Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on March 24, 2023.

Fall Out Boy – So Much (For) Stardust (ALBUM)

Fall Out Boy’s new album, So Much (For) Stardust, will be released on March 24, 2023.

Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)

The Jonas Brothers’ new project, The Album is set for release on May 5, 2023.

Valley – Lost In Translation

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.