The public can now take a breathtaking look into Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s wedding.

Ferreira, 23, uploaded an emotional montage of her and Anthony’s, 54, wedding to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 30.

The video features a phenomenal instrumental as various wide-frame shots of the majestic wedding flow across the montage.

The video begins by showcasing the striking interior design of the ceremony, which was draped in white silk and featured gorgeous bouquets of white flowers.

The Miss Universe contestant looked ethereal in a Galia dress which features a large silky sweet veil with a dress laced in patterned crystals.

“Mr & Mrs. Muñiz 🤍”, Ferreira captioned the post.

Hola! reported that the newlywed’s breathtaking wedding ceremony took place at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Saturday evening.

The event was a star-studded affair featuring friends David Beckham, Salma Hayek, and Luis Fonsi. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated the wedding.

Anthony also breaks into tears as Ferreira makes her bridal walk down the runway.

The couple ended the montage with a passionate kiss behind a stunningly large backdrop of white flowers.

The lovebirds announced their engagement in May last year via an Instagram story.