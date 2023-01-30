Amy Robach’s stepson is sounding off.

In a cryptic post on his Instagram story, Andrew Shue’s son Nate seemed to comment on the drama surrounding the affair between exiting “GMA3” co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

READ MORE: T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach’s Ouster From ‘GMA3’ Confirmed. ‘It’s Best For Everyone That They Move On,’ Says ABC News Spokesperson

Sharing a GIF of Jimmy Fallon gesturing wildly with his hands, Nate wrote, “Let’s just move on!”

Andrew shares Nate, and sons Aidan and Wyatt, with ex-wife Jennifer Hagney.

The post came only hours after Robach, who was married to Andrew from 2010 until last year, was confirmed by ABC to be departing “GMA3” along with Holmes.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement on Friday. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

READ MORE: Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Affectionately Embrace Each Other Following ABC Ousting

The couple’s exit from the show came after weeks of rumours that they were on the chopping block due to the drama surrounding their affair.

Neither Shue, nor Robach have publicly commented on their marriage, though a source told Us Weekly earlier this month, “They are trying to still be coparents and be amicable. She is still in her stepchildren’s lives and [is] trying to make it good with the kids and her ex.”