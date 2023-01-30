Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

This picture of Shemar Moore with his newborn baby girl will make your day.

The “Criminal Minds” star shared an adorable picture on social media where he can be seen having a cute moment with his daughter. Moore is seen wearing a beanie with “baby girl” written on it.

READ MORE: Shemar Moore And Jesiree Dizon Welcome First Child Together

“Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy!!! 🥰😎💕,” he captioned the picture.

Moore’s photo with his daughter has received immense love. “This is so surreal,” wrote one user while the other commented: “Absolutely beautiful, you Shemar are going to be an amazing dad.”

Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their daughter on Jan. 24. Moore shared the news with a picture on social media.

Dizon has a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship, as well as a daughter, Charli, who is 5 years old, with actor Stephen Bishop.