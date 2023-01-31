Canadian artists across the country have been patiently waiting to see if they’ve been nominated for the country’s biggest music prize — and today the Juno Award nominations have finally been revealed!
Scarborough-born superstar The Weeknd leads with six nomination awards this year being nominated for TikTok Juno Fan Choice, Single of the Year for “Sacrifice”, Album of the Year for Dawn FM, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Pop Album of the Year.
Following close behind is Avril Lavigne and Tate McRae with five nominations — they are both up for Single of the Year, for “Bite Me” and “she’s all i wanna be”, and album of the year for Love Sux and i use to think i could fly.
Other nominees include Shawn Mendes (2), The Reklaws (3), Preston Pablo (3), Rêve (3), NAV (3), Lauren Spencer-Smith (2), Michael Bublé (2), Tyler Shaw (2), Billy Talent (2), Savannah Ré (2), Alessia Cara (1), Jessie Reyez (1), Cary Rae Jepsen (1), and many more!
Taylor Swift also nabbed two Juno nominations for International Album of the Year for both her Red (Taylor’s Version) and Midnights albums.
To continue the Canadian pride, Simu Liu returns to host the 52nd annual celebration of Canada’s top musicians, with Nickelback being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
The 2023 Juno Awards will air Monday, March 13th.
Check out the nominees in this year’s top categories.
TIKTOK JUNO FAN CHOICE
Avril Lavigne
Lauren Spencer-Smith
MacKenzie Porter
Preston Pablo
Rêve
Shawn Mendes
Tate McRae
The Reklaws
The Weeknd
Tyler Shaw
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Bite Me” – Avril Lavigne
“Flowers Need Rain” – Preston Pablo and Banx & Ranx
“When You’re Gone” – Shawn Mendes
“she’s all i wanna be” – Tate McRae
“Sacrifice” – The Weeknd
INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
= – Ed Sheeran
Harry’s House – Harry Styles
MONTERO – Lil Nas X
Midnights – Taylor Swift
Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA
WHO HURT YOU? – Ali Gatie
Love Sux – Avril Lavigne
Demons Protected By Angels – NAV
i used to think i could fly – Tate McRae
Damn FM – The Weeknd
ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA
Avril Lavigne
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Michael Bublé
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA
Arcade Fire
Arkells
Billy Talent
Metric
The Reklaws
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS
Dax
Devon Cole
Preston Pablo
RealestK
Rêve
BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS
Banx & Ranx
Harm & Ease
Rare Americans
Tommy Lefroy
Wild Rivers
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SOCAN
Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye
Faouzia
Tate McRae
Tenille Townes
TOBi
POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
In The Meantime – Alessia Cara
Love Sux – Avril Lavigne
The Loneliest Time – Carly Rae Jepsen
i used to think i could fly – Tate McRae
Dawn FM – The Weeknd
ALBUM FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE
medium plaisir – Ariane Roy
Mercure en mai – Daniel Bélanger
PICTURA DE IPSE: Musique directe – Hubert Lenoir
Crash – Les Louanges
Chiac Disco – Lisa LeBlanc
RAP ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR
GONZO –Boslen
Retrospected (Acoustic) – Classified
The Fleur Print Vol. 2 – Jazz Cartier
Demons Protected By Angels – NAV
Shall I Continue? – TOBi
CONTEMPORARY INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY DESTINATION INDIGENOUS
Watin – Aysanabee
Zhawenim – Digging Roots
Code Red – Indian City
Beyond The Reservoir – Julian Taylor
The Crossing – Susan Aglukark
CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING OF THE YEAR
“When Flowers Bloom” – Adria Kain
If I Get Caught – dvsn
No Longer in the Suburbs – Dylan Sinclair
YESSIE – Jessie Reyez
WTF – Savannah Ré
ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Blue Rev – Alvvays
Duality – Luna Li
Sewn Back Together – OMBIIGIZI
THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND – PUP
Tongues – Tanya Tagaq
JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY AUDIO-TECHNICA
Akeel Henry
Banx & Ranx
KAYTRANDA
Mike Wise
Murda Beatz