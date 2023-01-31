Click to share this via email

Canadian artists across the country have been patiently waiting to see if they’ve been nominated for the country’s biggest music prize — and today the Juno Award nominations have finally been revealed!

Scarborough-born superstar The Weeknd leads with six nomination awards this year being nominated for TikTok Juno Fan Choice, Single of the Year for “Sacrifice”, Album of the Year for Dawn FM, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Pop Album of the Year.

Following close behind is Avril Lavigne and Tate McRae with five nominations — they are both up for Single of the Year, for “Bite Me” and “she’s all i wanna be”, and album of the year for Love Sux and i use to think i could fly.

Other nominees include Shawn Mendes (2), The Reklaws (3), Preston Pablo (3), Rêve (3), NAV (3), Lauren Spencer-Smith (2), Michael Bublé (2), Tyler Shaw (2), Billy Talent (2), Savannah Ré (2), Alessia Cara (1), Jessie Reyez (1), Cary Rae Jepsen (1), and many more!

Taylor Swift also nabbed two Juno nominations for International Album of the Year for both her Red (Taylor’s Version) and Midnights albums.

To continue the Canadian pride, Simu Liu returns to host the 52nd annual celebration of Canada’s top musicians, with Nickelback being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The 2023 Juno Awards will air Monday, March 13th.

Check out the nominees in this year’s top categories.

TIKTOK JUNO FAN CHOICE

Avril Lavigne

Lauren Spencer-Smith

MacKenzie Porter

Preston Pablo

Rêve

Shawn Mendes

Tate McRae

The Reklaws

The Weeknd

Tyler Shaw

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Bite Me” – Avril Lavigne

“Flowers Need Rain” – Preston Pablo and Banx & Ranx

“When You’re Gone” – Shawn Mendes

“she’s all i wanna be” – Tate McRae

“Sacrifice” – The Weeknd

INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

= – Ed Sheeran

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

MONTERO – Lil Nas X

Midnights – Taylor Swift

Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA

WHO HURT YOU? – Ali Gatie

Love Sux – Avril Lavigne

Demons Protected By Angels – NAV

i used to think i could fly – Tate McRae

Damn FM – The Weeknd

ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA

Avril Lavigne

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Michael Bublé

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA

Arcade Fire

Arkells

Billy Talent

Metric

The Reklaws

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS

Dax

Devon Cole

Preston Pablo

RealestK

Rêve

BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS

Banx & Ranx

Harm & Ease

Rare Americans

Tommy Lefroy

Wild Rivers

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SOCAN

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye

Faouzia

Tate McRae

Tenille Townes

TOBi

POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

In The Meantime – Alessia Cara

Love Sux – Avril Lavigne

The Loneliest Time – Carly Rae Jepsen

i used to think i could fly – Tate McRae

Dawn FM – The Weeknd

ALBUM FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE

medium plaisir – Ariane Roy

Mercure en mai – Daniel Bélanger

PICTURA DE IPSE: Musique directe – Hubert Lenoir

Crash – Les Louanges

Chiac Disco – Lisa LeBlanc

RAP ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR

GONZO –Boslen

Retrospected (Acoustic) – Classified

The Fleur Print Vol. 2 – Jazz Cartier

Demons Protected By Angels – NAV

Shall I Continue? – TOBi

CONTEMPORARY INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY DESTINATION INDIGENOUS

Watin – Aysanabee

Zhawenim – Digging Roots

Code Red – Indian City

Beyond The Reservoir – Julian Taylor

The Crossing – Susan Aglukark

CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“When Flowers Bloom” – Adria Kain

If I Get Caught – dvsn

No Longer in the Suburbs – Dylan Sinclair

YESSIE – Jessie Reyez

WTF – Savannah Ré

ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Blue Rev – Alvvays

Duality – Luna Li

Sewn Back Together – OMBIIGIZI

THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND – PUP

Tongues – Tanya Tagaq

JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY AUDIO-TECHNICA

Akeel Henry

Banx & Ranx

KAYTRANDA

Mike Wise

Murda Beatz