More details about Lisa Marie Presley‘s final months are coming to light. The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was reportedly on an extreme weight loss regimen and taking opioids in the months prior to her death, family sources told TMZ. ET has reached out to the Presley family for comment.

Sources told the outlet that Lisa Marie, who died on Jan. 12 at age 54, had plastic surgery and began taking weight loss medication two months before stepping out for the Golden Globes, which became her final public appearance. As a result of the regimen, the outlet reported that Lisa Marie lost 40 to 50 pounds in six weeks.

The outlet additionally reported, citing family sources, that Lisa Marie was taking opioids again, an addiction she’d long struggled with.

At the Golden Globes, which Lisa Marie attended in support of the Austin Butler-led biopic “Elvis“, she seemed to struggle on the red carpet, as she had difficulty standing during interviews and needed assistance walking.

Even with her apparent hard time at the awards show, Lisa Marie gushed about “Elvis” during an interview with ET, adding that she was “so excited” to be on hand for the event.

“It was mind-blowing. Truly mind-blowing,” Lisa Marie said of Austin’s performance in the film. “I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it. I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”

Austin ended up winning the Golden Globe and thanking the Presleys in his acceptance speech. It was just two days later that Lisa Marie died after suffering cardiac arrest. She was laid to rest at Graceland shortly thereafter.

MORE FROM ET:

Priscilla Presley Objects to Riley Keough as Lisa Marie Co-Trustee

Priscilla Presley Talks ‘Dark Painstaking Journey’ of Losing a Child

All the Times Lisa Marie Presley Gushed Over Daughter Riley Keough