Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have officially made their first public appearance with their daughter Malti Marie.

On Monday, the family of three celebrated a special occasion as Nick, alongside his Jonas brothers bandmates Kevin and Joe, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During the celebration, the couple introduced their daughter to the world as they unveiled her face to the public for the first time.

Priyanka was seated in the audience, one row behind her hubby, where she held Malti, who celebrated her first birthday earlier this month, on her lap. The one-year-old was dressed for the occasion wearing an adorable two-piece tweed outfit with a white onesie and a matching white headband.

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honouring The Jonas Brothers on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. — Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

At the event, Nick gave a sweet shoutout to Priyanka and their little girl in his acceptance speech.

“To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift,” he said.

“I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie,” he continued before pausing to say, “hi, baby,” as he spotted the little one in the crowd. “I can’t wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

Priyanka later took to Instagram to congratulate Nick and her brother-in-laws on their career achievement.

“So proud of you my love! Congratulations @jonasbrothers,” she captioned a photo and video from the outing.

Since Malti was born, the couple have hidden her face from social media, covering it with a heart emoji every time they shared photos online.

Earlier this month, a photo of Malti joining her mom was revealed as one of the images featured in Priyanka’s February cover issue of British Vogue.