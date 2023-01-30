Martha Stewart has uploaded a new selfie with “no filters.”

The 81-year-old lifestyle expert posted selfies from the salon chair on Instagram to flaunt her “great” complexion. Despite the fact that she looked stunning, many of her followers didn’t buy her claim that she hadn’t had a facelift.

READ MORE: Martha Stewart Talks Risqué Instagram ‘Thirst Trap’ Photos: ‘I Looked Good’

“Plastic surgery and injections look fantastic,” commented one user while the other wrote:

“Fake lashes, Botox, filler, collagen lips & a face lift for that natural look.”

Stewart also posted the other three selfies that she took and wrote: “My expression was better in the first one but my skin looks great in all of them. Un filtered. No face lift.”

Fans were seemingly convinced by Stewart’s selfies, with many commenters urging her to be honest and truthful. “Martha you do look great, but you have to admit that you did have some surgery,” said one user.

Stewart made headlines earlier this month for revealing Brad Pitt as her current celebrity crush.

“I was asked this question last week, it was Brad Pitt because I was looking at pictures of him on Instagram and he looks so great,” she gushed to ET. “I think he’s aging beautifully. Sorry, Brad, you’re still young but you are getting older.”