Pamela Anderson visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on January 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Pamela Anderson is opening up about her marriage with Rick Salomon.

In a preview for her upcoming documentary “Love, Pamela”, the actress revealed part of the reason behind their split was her discovery of a crack pipe.

The two were married in 2006, before annulling their marriage in February, and getting married once more briefly in 2014 for a year. She claimed she found the pipe in the Christmas tree in 2007.

“He still to this day denies it and says it was somebody else,” Anderson said in the film, via the New York Post. “Who else would have a crack pipe in the Christmas tree? It wasn’t me.”

When asked about the accusation by the outlet, Salomon said, “I smoked crack for 25 f—ing years, but the crack pipe in the Christmas tree was 1,000% not mine.”

“[That] crack pipe has nothing to do with me,” he added, “but I am a crack head.”

Explaining the on-again off-again relationship, Anderson cited a period of sobriety for the second union.

“We were only married a few months, it was annulled, but we were still friends,” she said. “When he got sober, and was sober for years, we decided to try it again. … It didn’t last long either.”

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee and Kid Rock before Salomon, and Jon Peters and Dan Hayhurst after.