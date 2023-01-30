Lily Collins is wearing her father’s influence on her sleeve in her latest Instagram post for his 72nd birthday.

The 33-year-old actress uploaded several pictures of her and her legendary musician father sharing a striking resemblance in demeanour.

“Like father, like daughter. Happy birthday, dad,” wrote the Collins alongside the photos, which featured images of the father and daughter dressed remarkably similarly throughout the years.

The first photo showed the “You Can’t Hurry Love” singer suited up as he sits in a bathtub. She then compared the image to one of her lying in the tub in a glamorous blue dress and blazer.

READ MORE: Lily Collins Doesn’t Believe Being Phil Collins’ Daughter Gave Her A ‘Free Pass’

“Thank you for being a constant inspiration, constant laugh, and constant legend,” she continued in the post’s caption. Other images featured the actress wearing a suit that bore an uncanny resemblance to her dad’s black-and-white look at the Golden Globes ceremony in 2000.

Her “Emily In Paris” costars rushed to the comment section to voice their admiration for the post.

“so cute!!!” wrote Ashley Park. “My idol…😊,” stated William Abadie.

READ MORE: Lily Collins Shares Adorable Baby Photo To Celebrate Dad Phil’s 71st Birthday

Despite the adorable photos, Lily has always maintained that she’s had a complicated relationship with her father.

In her 2017 memoir Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, the actress shared her father wasn’t around often when she was a kid.