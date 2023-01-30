Click to share this via email

Speculating about Margot Robbie’s dating life is the newest trend on social media.

After the “Gate 14 Podcast” incorrectly reported the actress was dating Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Mitch White, the sports world began having fun incorrectly claiming Robbie was dating different athletes.

Per TMZ, Toronto Blue Jays Ace Mitch White is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/NTuHVtgbS1 — Gate 14 Podcast (@Gate14Pod) January 28, 2023

One fan jokingly claimed she was dating Tampa Bay Rays’ outfielder Manuel Margot.

Per TMZ, Tampa Bay Rays star outfielder Manuel Margot is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie. If they get married her name will be Margot Margot!!! pic.twitter.com/7LMhFzbQV4 — Stryker Shenoy (@StrykerShenoy) January 28, 2023

Per TMZ, Boston Red Sox star catcher Reese McGuire is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/cKy0027FC9 — Justin (@JustinMLB) January 28, 2023

Even more outrageously, one sports fan joked Robbie was committed to Philadelphia Flyers’ beloved mascot Gritty.

Per TMZ, Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie. pic.twitter.com/RA9C6iTo32 — Mark Ricks (@markricks) January 29, 2023

The athletes, themselves, began getting in on the trend with New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton getting jealous over his teammate Isaiah Hodgins getting to “date” the actress before he did.

1. This post is cap but more importantly 2. Ide chop both his legs off before i let him get to date Margot before me https://t.co/3OlRf4fMGa — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) January 29, 2023

Robbie has been married to film producer Tom Ackerley since 2016, so all reports of the star dating star athletes are unlikely to come true anytime soon.