Morgan Wallen has a new album on the way.

The country singer took to social media on Monday to announce that his third studio album One Thing At A Time is set to release on Friday, March 3.

The deeply personal project will take listeners on an intimate journey from the opening confessional “Born With A Beer In My Hand” to the poignant closing track “Dying Man”.

Wallen shared details about the upcoming expansive album, which includes collaborations with fellow country artists Eric Church, HARDY and Ernest, in an official press release.

“This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows,” Wallen said. “It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative and hip-hop. There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me.”

“It was a blast to create,” Wallen added, “and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans.”

Speaking of his new music, the “Neon Eyes” singer shared that he simply tried “to tell it how it is – the good, the bad, the love, the heartbreak. That’s all I know how to do.”

“My hope is that this album makes my fans proud; makes ’em laugh, smirk, cry, and think – just like it did for me,” he said.

Elsewhere, One Thing At A Time furthers Wallen’s connection to his roots. His sister, Ashlyne Wallen, is featured on the track “Outlook”, where she sings harmony.

“I grew up in church singing three-part harmonies with my two sisters. That’s how I learned to sing,” Wallen explained. “So this was a full-circle moment for Ashlyne and me.”

The cover art of the album also holds family significance for Wallen as it was photographed outside the Sneedville, Tennessee home of his beloved grandmother, who is no longer with us.

“My Mamaw (Grandmother) Boots helped raise me,” Wallen explained. “I had such a special bond with her, so I wanted to honour her with this new record.”

Morgan Wallen photographed for the album cover art of One Thing At A Time. — Photo: Ryan Smith, Courtesy of Big Loud/Mercury

Kicking off the countdown to One Thing At A Time, Wallen will release three new songs on Monday night, titled: “Last Night”, “Everything I Love” and “I Wrote The Book”.

Check out the complete track listing for One Thing At A Time, with the songwriters listed in parentheses, below:

1. Born With A Beer In My Hand (Morgan Wallen, Zach Abend, Michael Hardy)

2. Last Night (John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak)

3. Everything I Love (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

Contains interpolation from “Midnight Rider” written by Gregg Allman, Robert Kim Payne

4. Man Made A Bar (Feat. Eric Church) (Rocky Block, Jordan Dozzi, Larry Fleet, Brett Tyler)

5. Devil Don’t Know (Travis Denning, Jared Mullins, Ben Stennis)

6. One Thing At A Time (Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen)

7. ’98 Braves (John Byron, Josh Miller, Travis Wood)

8. Ain’t That Some (Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Josh Miller, Blake Pendergrass)

9. I Wrote The Book (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Cameron Montgomery)

10. Tennessee Numbers (Jordan Minton, Blake Pendergrass, Travis Wood)

11. Hope That’s True (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

12. Whiskey Friends (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Jonathan Hoskins, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak)

13. Sunrise (John Byron, Blake Pendergrass)

14. Keith Whitley (Thomas Archer, Brad Clawson, Jared Mullins)

15. In The Bible (Feat. HARDY) (John Byron, Jeff Garrison, Jon Hall, Ben Johnson, Geoffrey Warburton)

16. You Proof (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

17. Thought You Should Know (Morgan Wallen, Nicolle Galyon, Miranda Lambert)

18. F150-50 (Jared Mullins, John Pierce, Ben Stennis)

19. Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby) (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak)

20. I Deserve A Drink (John Byron, Devin Dawson, Jacob Durrett, Hillary Lindsey)

21. Wine Into Water (John Byron, Matt Jenkins, Blake Pendergrass)

22. Me + All Your Reasons (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

23. Tennessee Fan (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Mark Holman)

24. Money On Me (Michael Lotten, Blake Pendergrass, Matt Roy)

25. Thinkin’ Bout Me (John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Ryan Vojtesak)

26. Single Than She Was (John Byron, Ben Johnson, Ryan Vojtesak)

27. Days That End In Why (John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Driver Williams)

28. Last Drive Down Main (Jerry Flowers, Ryan Hurd, Michael Lotten)

29. Me To Me (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

30. Don’t Think Jesus (Jessi Alexander, Mark Holman, Chase McGill)

31. 180 (Lifestyle) (Rocky Block, Ashley Gorley, Mark Holman, Blake Pendergrass, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

Contains interpolation from “Lifestyle” written by Arsenio Archer, London Holmes, Dequantes Lamar, Bryan Williams, Jeffery Williams

32. Had It (Rocky Block, Alex Eskeerdo Izquierdo, Ryan Vojtesak)

33. Cowgirls (feat. ERNEST) (Rocky Block, Ashley Gorley, James Maddocks, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

34. Good Girl Gone Missin’ (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, James Maddocks, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

35. Outlook (Morgan Wallen, Rodney Clawson, Jeff Hyde)

36. Dying Man (Ben Johnson, Blake Pendergrass, Josh Thompson)