Emma Myers, who stars in the hit Netflix series “Wednesday”, revealed the direction she thinks season 2 should take when it comes to the show’s titular Wednesday Addams, portrayed by co-star Jenna Ortega, and the future evolution their friendship.

The 20-year-old actress who plays Enid Sinclair, the “wide-eyed, sunshiny werewolf counterpart to Ortega’s dour, darkly humorous Wednesday,” as per Variety, shared whether or not she’s seen posts about “Wenclair” — Wednesday and Enid’s ship name — on the internet.

READ MORE: Lisa Loring, The Original Wednesday Addams, Dies At Age 64

“I’m not on Twitter, and I’m not really on social media very much, but my sisters find it amusing to send me stuff. Fan art, tweets talking about it,” she told the outlet. “My Instagram comments are flooded with it, and so are my DMs. So yeah, I have seen it.”

As for a potential romance between Wednesday and Enid, whose dynamic charmed viewers, Myers said “Anything is possible.”

“We haven’t really spoken about direction at all, so I don’t really know what the game plan is for anything,” she admitted, referring to the possible direction the show writers could take.

READ MORE: Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Leaves Fans Wanting More Of Wednesday Addams And Enid Sinclair

“As far as love interests go for Wednesday, I feel like at least for a second season, she needs to take her season of singleness. She just had a whole fiasco with her men, she’s got to lay it off for a little bit,” Myers shared. “I would be deterred from dating anybody if I had gone through that.”

Myers first learned that “Wednesday” had been renewed for a second season when she was in a van with colleagues from an upcoming Netflix film she’s starring in.

“They emailed me, and I was like, ‘Oh, cool,’” she recalled. “I wasn’t allowed to tell anybody yet, so I couldn’t have said anything to anybody who was in the van with me. But I mean, I felt it coming. I feel like all of us felt it coming.”