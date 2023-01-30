Click to share this via email

The Toronto Raptors have seemingly found an unusual fan in Will Ferrell.

The comedic actor was spotted in Toronto at last week’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, where he hilariously stared down the benched players and even chirped some of the athletes.

In a video shared by the Raptors’ Open Gym series on Monday, a closer look is provided as to what exactly the “Step Brothers” actor was saying.

In an exchange with Toronto rookie Christian Koloko about his 6’9″, 200-pound teammate, Chris Boucher, nicknamed “Slim Duck,” Ferrell asked: “What does Boucher weigh? 142 [pounds]?”

He then asked the bench: “Anybody have Drake’s number?”

“I need to get a hold of Drake,” he said of the rapper, who serves as one of the team’s official ambassadors.

"Did we just become best friends?" Open Gym: Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/3exgY4bBFS — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 30, 2023

When it comes to Canadian sports teams, Ferrell has quite the reputation for causing a comedic scene wherever he goes.

In 2013, the actor made headlines when he attended the Canadian Olympic Curling Trials dressed as his “Anchorman” character Ron Burgundy.

Last year, Ferrell showed up to Super Bowl LVI, alongside his pal and “Spirited” co-star Ryan Reynolds, sporting a CFL team– a bright orange BC Lions jersey- rather than one of the two finalists competing for the NFL trophy.

Ferrell also demanded attention when he drove a Zamboni around the streets of downtown Toronto with Zach Galifianakis during a press tour for their 2012 flick “The Campaign”, seemingly paying homage to the national winter sport of Canada- ice hockey.