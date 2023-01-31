Talk about bad timing.

Jason Derulo has reportedly broken his foot ahead of his NFL TikTok Tailgate performance before this year’s Super Bowl, set to take place on Feb. 12.

According to TMZ, the hitmaker was injured playing basketball three weeks ago.

A source told the website “he was going up for a rebound and wound up landing on someone’s foot,” suffering a small break in his foot and a torn ligament.

Derulo was apparently “lucky enough to avoid surgery, but he did have stem cells injected, which help speed up recovery time,” the publication added.

We're baaaaaack for year 3️⃣ of #TikTokTailgate

Me and @theblackkeys are kicking things off for us at our 2023 TikTok Tailgate!

Catch the show on Feb. 12 on @NFL @tiktok_us #superbowl pic.twitter.com/zVrjbYBjsV — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) January 28, 2023

The musician is reportedly going to physical therapy daily and getting around with the help of a cane.

Sources told TMZ that even if Derulo isn’t fully recovered ahead of his Super Bowl performance, “he will power through it, come hell or high water.”

The “Wiggle” singer is set to take to the stage with The Black Keys to kick off this year’s big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona.

