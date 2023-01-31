Click to share this via email

Pamela Anderson is back in her signature colour.

At the L.A. premiere of her new documentary “Pamela, A Love Story”, the Canadian-American actress walked the pink carpet wearing a dress that evoked her “Baywatch” past.

The slinky, form-fitting dress was a red colour very reminiscent of the iconic one-piece swimsuit she wore on the classic action TV series.

Pamela Anderson on “Baywatch” – Photo: Kypros/Getty Images

The beaded scoop neck dress for the documentary premiere was designed by Naeem Khan, and was complemented by red satin sandals and diamond drop earrings.

Pamela Anderson – Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Anderson starred on “Baywatch” for five seasons, beginning with season 3 in 1992, until 1997.

The debut of “Pamela, A Love Story” Tuesday on Netflix comes on the same day as the release of her tell-all memoir, Love, Pamela.

Anderson has also recently been in the spotlight thanks to the series “Pam & Tommy”, about the leak of her sex tape with ex Tommy Lee, in which she was played by actress Lily James.