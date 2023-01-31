Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have been putting family first.

Earlier this month, the couple welcomed their third child together, and according to People, they made sure get some good family time in before the baby came.

READ MORE: Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3

A source said Levine and Prinsloo “were very focused on special family time before the new baby arrived.”

Leading up to the birth, Levine had been caught up in scandal after allegations emerged last fall that he had cheated and sent flirty messages to other women.

“After the drama in the fall, Adam has really tried to just focus on his family. He was very embarrassed and remorseful,” the source said. “She and Adam are doing great. They are excited about the new baby.”

As for how their daughters Gio and Dusty are doing now that they’ve got a new baby sister, the source said, “The girls are great with the baby,”

At the time the allegations emerged, a source said, “They are working on their marriage and plan on staying together.”

READ MORE: Behati Prinsloo Shares More Pregnancy Updates In The Wake Of Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

Levine publicly addressed the controversy at the time, admitting in an Instagram post, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

He continued, “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

The singer added, “In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”