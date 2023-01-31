Click to share this via email

Rebel Wilson showered her girlfriend Ramona Agruma with love over the weekend while celebrating her 39th birthday.

The “Senior Year” actress, 42, gave Agruma a thoughtful gift when she surprised her with an intimate party on Saturday that included balloons, a pink flower bouquet and a matching pink cake decorated with macarons.

On Monday, the entrepreneur took to Instagram to share snapshots from her birthday party, including one of Wilson giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek.

“Thank you for all my beautiful birthday wishes!,” she captioned the post, which also featured a group shot of the couple surrounded by their dinner guests.

“Thank you my love Rebel for the most thoughtful birthday surprise and thanks to my friends who always put a smile on my face. Feeling loved,” she wrote.

Wilson and Agruma made their public debut as a couple in June 2022 on social media. Months later, in November, Wilson announced the birth of her first child, daughter Royce Lillian.