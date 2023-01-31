Nick Jonas is one proud father.

The musician gushed about his 1-year-old daughter Malti, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra, as the Jonas Brothers were honoured at their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday.

The couple showed Malti’s face for the first time at a public event, with Nick saying how proud he was of her for being so well behaved.

Nick told Access Hollywood, “She was super chill the whole time,” while speaking alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin.

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honouring The Jonas Brothers on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. — Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“I was very impressed,” Nick went on. “It was really wonderful to have her and my wife out. My mother-in-law was here too, in addition to our parents.”

The hitmaker admitted the event was definitely a “family affair,” joking that it felt “like a wedding,” especially with them having a family “rehearsal dinner” the night before the “special” bash.

Nick made sure to give his family a special shout-out during his Walk of Fame speech.

“To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift,” he said.

“I love being a parent with you, [to] Malti Marie,” he continued before pausing to say, “hi, baby,” as he spotted the little one in the crowd. “I can’t wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

Kevin and Danielle Jonas’ daughters — Alena, 8, and Valentina, 6 — attended the ceremony, but Joe and Sophie Turner keep their daughters out of the limelight.