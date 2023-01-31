The latest instalment in the “John Wick” franchise pushed Keanu Reeves to the max.

The Canadian actor, who has over 100 credits in his career, admits he’s never been challenged before like he was for the fourth film.

“’John Wick: Chapter 4′ was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far,” Reeves said in a recent interview with Total Film. “They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox.”

The “Matrix” star revealed that “Chapter 4” adds new elements of car fu sequences.

“We took the car-driving to the next level, which I really enjoy,” he told the outlet. “There’s 180s, forward-into-reverse 180s, reverse-into-forward 270s, drifting. … So it was really fun to get a chance to learn those skills, and to play.”

When it comes to action, Reeves believes “Chapter 4” raises the bar above its predecessors.

“’John Wick: Chapter 4′ has the most action of any of the [‘Wick’] films, which is saying a lot,” he confessed. “And it’s more by a good margin. It’s a big show.”

Additionally, the upcoming flick in the “John Wick” universe has added the casting of “Ip Man” star Donnie Yen, who portrays Caine — “a blind assassin and High Table member who was a former ally of Wick’s,” the magazine describes.

Elsewhere, the 58-year-old actor will reprise his role as Wick in “Ballerina”, a spinoff led by Ana de Armas that will reportedly take place between “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and “Chapter 4”, which hits theatres on March 24.