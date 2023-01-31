Salma Hayek is a lucky lady.

The actress spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about getting her first-ever lap dance from her “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” co-star Channing Tatum.

After playing a sizzling clip of the pair in the movie, Kimmel laughed: “That had to be somewhat exciting, right?”

“Yeah, somewhat!” Hayek replied, admitting it was “challenging” because there were parts when she’d have to be upside down.

Hayek, who plays Maxandra Mendoza alongside Tatum’s Mike Lane in the flick, joked, “If you are going to start somewhere why not Channing?”

Hayek went on, “But you know what, I deserve it. I had to play the stripper in so many movies before and now I get to sit down and enjoy it.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Kimmel mentioned that Hayek’s movie “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” had received an Oscar nomination in the Animated Feature Film category.

She insisted, “I play an animated cat. Is that enough [of an] excuse to go to the Oscars?”

Hayek jokingly added, “I love the film, I might show up anyway.”

The star said when asked whether she likes going to awards shows, “I enjoy almost everything, what I don’t enjoy is getting on stage because I have a very bad case of stage fright,” admitting she gets diarrhea and throws up right before she gets up on stage.