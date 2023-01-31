Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr attend the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Katy Perry has a lot of love for her fiancé Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry took to the stage over the weekend to honour Kerr with the Excellence in the Arts Award at the annual G’Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles.

She then shared some snaps and videos from the lavish bash on Instagram, gushing in the caption: “I loved celebrating my fav Aussie Aussie Aussie (oi oi oi!) & sister from another mister @mirandakerr the other night @gdayusa Art’s Gala.

“Congrats on the honour, I love our modern family & I love @koraorganics Turmeric Glow Moisturizer so much i dressed like it ✨

“Also thank u for introducing me to celery juice I just thought they were those veg stick things I stir me Bloody Mary’s with 🤦🏻‍♀️,” she jokingly added.

She said during her speech, according to the Mail Online, “Many of you may be confused as to why I’m presenting Miranda with this award.

“It doesn’t fit the ex-wife, new wife narrative. Many in the media would like to see us mud wrestle… but this is about love, and Miranda is love,” Perry shared.

“I’m so grateful for our modern blended family. It’s like I gained another sister, one with whom I usually sidebar from the main family chat and agree with.”

Perry and Kerr regularly praise one another and how well they get along.

The “Firework” hitmaker shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with other half Bloom, while Kerr and her actor ex are parents to 12-year-old son Flynn.

Kerr was married to Bloom from 2010-2013, before she tied the knot with Evan Spiegel in 2017.

The model previously said of Perry on an episode of the “Moments with Candace Parker” podcast, “We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together… I love her. I mean, it’d be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn’s dad.

“He’s, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother,” she continued of Bloom.