Austin Butler had a special connection with the late Lisa Marie Presley.

The “Elvis” actor spoke to Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s “Tonight Show” about Presley, who sadly passed away suddenly at age 54 on Jan. 12.

Butler recalled, “I first met Lisa when we screened the film at Graceland.”

“I’ve never had an experience where I met somebody and felt an immediate depth of relationship to them.”

The actor, who stars as Elvis in the much-talked about flick, went on, “She’s also — she’s a person who didn’t have anything to prove and wouldn’t open up to everybody and she opened up to me. We got so close so fast, so it’s just devastating.”

He added of his awards season success, “It’s weird in moments like this because it’s so bittersweet.

“I mean, so much great stuff is happening, but I’m just devastated for her family. And for her to not be here celebrating with us, you know…” Butler shared.

Presley was at the Golden Globes on Jan. 10, cheering on Butler as he won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama gong.

Butler said, “Yeah, I mean to get to be with her at the Golden Globes, I’ll never forget that for the rest of my life.”

The star, who is up for the Actor In A Leading Role Oscar at the 2023 ceremony, went on to speak about the time Presley showed Butler her dad Elvis’ slippers.

“I get goosebumps,” Butler told the host. “That was after we screened the film. And the bedroom — you know, his bedroom is a place that most people never get to see, and she said, ‘I wanna show you something,’ so she took me up there.

“It was moments like that… up there, he’s not Elvis, he was just ‘dad,’ you know?

“So, to hear those stories, I’ll treasure that forever.”