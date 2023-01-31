Hilaria Baldwin is trying to keep things together.

On Tuesday, the entrepreneur shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, as her husband Alec Baldwin is being officially charged with involuntary manslaughter in the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins.

“I hope you understand how much your support and kindness to Alec and our children mean. Thank you for being our community and our village,” she wrote, alongside a photo featuring her and her husband with their children.

“You are helping us to be stronger parents and partners during this unimaginable time, stemming from such heartbreaking tragedy. Please know that I hear all of your outspoken words and each and every one of you reminds me daily that there is kindness in the world and we are not alone,” she continued.

Finally, she added, “Alec, we love you and we are here for you❤️”

Alec is being being charged alongside armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed by the state of New Mexico over the death of Hutchins, who was shot by a gun the actor was holding during a rehearsal take on the film “Rust” in October 2021.

Prosecutors will argue that the actor was negligent and reckless in his use of a firearm on the set, with the charge carrying up to five years in prison if convicted.

“The evidence and facts speak for themselves,” a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said in a statement to Reuters.