“Frasier” will soon be making a comeback to the airwaves.

On Monday, staffer Jeff Greenberg confirmed with a tweet that production is well on its way to rebooting the iconic show, reported People. The tweet (which has since been deleted) contained a snap of the pilot episode’s script with the caption: “And so it begins. Again.”

READ MORE: Kelsey Grammer Shares New Detail About ‘Frasier’ Revival

The script gave some insight into the minds behind the reboot. James Burrow, who helped direct the original hit series, is returning his place as director.

The first episode of the long-awaited reboot is titled “The Good Father”, which gives the nod back to the original “Frasier” episode titled “The Good Son”.

Kelsey Grammar will be reprising his role as the show’s main character and acting as the sitcom’s executive producer this time around.

READ MORE: Lisa Kudrow Reveals Reason She Was Fired From ‘Frasier’ Before Landing ‘Friends’ Role

The word is still quiet on the plot for the new addition to the sitcom, but all that is known is that Grammar’s Fraiser Crane will continue his radio psychiatrist business in a new city, leaving Seattle behind.

Grammar has spoken positively about the show’s new script, telling Deadline that the writers were “in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of the Frasier reboot and it looks pretty good.”

“I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried,” he continued. “So you know, I’m happy.”

Paramount+ has already slated the sitcom for one season.