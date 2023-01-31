Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The bad boys are back.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have officially announced the fourth installment of the “Bad Boy” franchise on social media on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Smith and Lawrence revealed the announcement in a handheld Instagram video in which Smith makes his way over to Lawrence’s house to debut the news with his long-time co-star.

“Y’all better stop scrolling seriously,” Smith tells viewers at home on their phones as he steps into his vehicle to drive to Lawrence’s house.

READ MORE: Golden Globes 2023: Eddie Murphy Cracks Joke About Will Smith Oscars Slap

Smith aptly censored where the GPS was going to keep the surprise brewing.

“I wish I was you not knowing what I’m about to show me,” Smith further teased audiences of the video.

As Lawrence and Smith made their celebratory embrace, Smith declared: “It’s official! Bad Boys for life.”

READ MORE: Will Smith Admits An ‘Emancipation’ Co-Star Refused To Talk To Him For 6 Months: ‘He Didn’t Say A Word’

The video was uploaded to both Smith and Lawrence’s Instagram accounts with the caption: “IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME!”

Sony Pictures has confirmed that the film is in early pre-production, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning to direct Chris Bremner’s script.

Arbi and Fallah directed 2020’s “Bad Boys For Life”, which brought together Smith and Lawrence 25 years after the first “Bad Boys” and took home a hefty earning of $426.5 million at the global box office.