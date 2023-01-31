Dylan Jagger Lee, Pamela Anderson and Brandon Thomas Lee pose backstage during the opening night of her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the musical "Chicago" on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre on April 12, 2022 in New York City.

In Pamela Anderson‘s new documentary, Pamela, a love story, her two sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee, are also speaking out. While the model and actress looks back on her career and personal life, including her marriage to their father, Tommy Lee, the two share their feelings about the sex tape that was created from their parents’ stolen home videos, Hulu’s Pam & Tommy series, and how they feel about their mom now as she embarks on the next phase of her story.

Throughout the film, which is now streaming on Netflix and is produced by Brandon, Anderson is seen watching a collection of old home videos with her sons at her home in Ladysmith, British Columbia. Brandon was born in June 1995, nearly a year after the stolen tape was released, and Dylan was born in December 1997, shortly after Anderson and Lee ended their legal battle over rights to the tape for fear of miscarrying.

“I know some people would have fought to the death on it, but I’m pregnant. I don’t want this to affect the baby,” Anderson says in the film, while detailing the awful experience she had during the deposition. “Tommy and I had a miscarriage first. We were scared it could happen again. We’re not going to put Dylan’s life at risk.”

“When I was a kid, I thought everyone knew things about me and my family that they never should’ve known, and like everyone had this dirty little secret about my family,” Brandon says, revealing that he was very defensive of his mother. “I just remember in school, if anyone ever brought up my mom, I was very quick to fight.”